Global Nutraceuticals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Herbalife International
PFIZER
DSM NV I-Health Division (Amerifit Nutrition)
Nordic Naturals
Amway Corporation
Dr. Willmar Schwabe
Suntory Holdings
Bayer
Nestle
Danone
Arla Foods
PepsiCo
Kelloggs Company
Dean Foods
Parry Nutraceuticals
Major applications as follows:
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Speciality Stores
On-line
Major Type as follows:
Functional Foods
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Others
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Nutraceuticals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nutraceuticals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Herbalife International
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Herbalife International
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Herbalife International
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 PFIZER
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of PFIZER
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of PFIZER
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 DSM NV I-Health Division (Amerifit Nutrition)
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of DSM NV I-Health Division (Amerifit Nutrition)
…continued
