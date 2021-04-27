Global Defibrillator market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary
Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Automatic External Defibrillators
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator
Advanced Life Support (ALS)
By Application
Hospital
Public Access
Home Healthcare
Others
By Company
Medtronic
St. Jude Medical
Boston Scientific
Biotronik
Physio-Control
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Zoll Medical
Cardiac Science
Philips Healthcare
PRIMEDIC
Schiller
Sorin Group
HeartSine Technologies
Defibtech
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Automatic External Defibrillators
Figure Automatic External Defibrillators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automatic External Defibrillators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automatic External Defibrillators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automatic External Defibrillators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Figure Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator
Figure Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
