Global Defibrillator market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Automatic External Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

By Application

Hospital

Public Access

Home Healthcare

Others

By Company

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Physio-Control

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Zoll Medical

Cardiac Science

Philips Healthcare

PRIMEDIC

Schiller

Sorin Group

HeartSine Technologies

Defibtech

