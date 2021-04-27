Global Dental Handpiece market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Dental Handpiece is one of the main components for comprehensive oral therapy apparatus, and provide the source power based on comprehensive oral therapy apparatus. It is the dentist necessary tools, belongs to the class ii medical devices, which is mainly used for cutting tooth, prepare cavities, tooth shape and dressing preparation tooth shape.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Single-Use

Multi-Use

By Application

High-speed air driven hand pieces

Slow bending hand pieces

Slow straight hand pieces

By Company

Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy

Strauss

Lasco Diamond

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

MICRODONT

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

Beebur Med

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

JOTA AG

A&M Instruments,Inc

Qiyang

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Single-Use

Figure Single-Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Single-Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Single-Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Single-Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Multi-Use

Figure Multi-Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Multi-Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Multi-Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Multi-Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 High-speed air driven hand pieces

Figure High-speed air driven hand pieces Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure High-speed air driven hand pieces Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure High-speed air driven hand pieces Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure High-speed air driven hand pieces Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Slow bending hand pieces

Figure Slow bending hand pieces Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Slow bending hand pieces Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Slow bending hand pieces Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Slow bending hand pieces Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

