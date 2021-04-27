Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts.

The global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips

Hitachi

Toshiba Medical

Ultra Solutions

Block Imaging

Providian Medical

Agito Medical

LBN Medical

Soma Technology

Major applications as follows:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Major Type as follows:

X-Ray System

Ultrasound System

CT System

MRI System

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 GE Healthcare

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of GE Healthcare

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of GE Healthcare

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Siemens

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Siemens

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Siemens

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Philips

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Philips

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Philips

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Hitachi

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hitachi

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hitachi

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Toshiba Medical

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toshiba Medical

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toshiba Medical

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Ultra Solutions

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ultra Solutions

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ultra Solutions

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Block Imaging

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Block Imaging

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Block Imaging

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Providian Medical

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Providian Medical

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Providian Medical

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Agito Medical

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Agito Medical

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Agito Medical

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 LBN Medical

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LBN Medical

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LBN Medical

3.11 Soma Technology

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Soma Technology

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Soma Technology

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Hospital

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Hospital

4.1.2 Hospital Market Size and Forecast

Fig Hospital Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Hospital Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Hospital Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Hospital Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Clinic

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Clinic

4.2.2 Clinic Market Size and Forecast

Fig Clinic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Clinic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Clinic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Clinic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Others

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 X-Ray System

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of X-Ray System

5.1.2 X-Ray System Market Size and Forecast

Fig X-Ray System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig X-Ray System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig X-Ray System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig X-Ray System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Ultrasound System

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Ultrasound System

5.2.2 Ultrasound System Market Size and Forecast

Fig Ultrasound System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Ultrasound System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Ultrasound System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Ultrasound System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 CT System

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of CT System

5.3.2 CT System Market Size and Forecast

Fig CT System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig CT System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig CT System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig CT System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 MRI System

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of MRI System

5.4.2 MRI System Market Size and Forecast

Fig MRI System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig MRI System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig MRI System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig MRI System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

…continued

