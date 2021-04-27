Global Dunaliella Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. It is widely distributed in natural habitat ranging from ocean and lakes of saturated brine. Dunaliella is unicellular bi-flagellate, naked, green-alga with ovoid in shape, without cell wall, 4-10 μm wide and 6-15 μm long. It is the plant containing the highest amount of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, cryptoxanthin and lycopene, and abundant unsaturated fatty acid, especially linolenic acid. Hence, it is university acknowledged of the commercial value. Dunaliella Salina is the main kind of dunaliella traded in market with the form of powdered drying dunaliella salina.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Dunaliella Salina
Dunaliella Bardawil
Other Source
By Application
Human health dietary supplements
Functional and superfood blends
Nutrient-rich animal feed
Cosmetics
Pigments and Dyes
By Company
Evolutionary Health
NutriMed Group
Gong BIH
Plankton Australia Pty
Nutra-Kol
Parry bio
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
