OTC Drug Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | GlaxoSmithKline(GSK), Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi

Los Angeles, United States- – The global OTC Drug market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global OTC Drug market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global OTC Drug Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global OTC Drug market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global OTC Drug market.
Leading players of the global OTC Drug market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global OTC Drug market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global OTC Drug market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global OTC Drug market.
OTC Drug Market Leading Players
Bayer HealthCare, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK), Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, BioGaia, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bukwang Pharmaceutica, Chr. Hansen, Cipla, CoLucid, Daiichi Sankyo, Friggs, DSM, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Herbalife, Euradite
OTC Drug Segmentation by Product
Class A OTC Drug
Class B OTC Drug OTC Drug
OTC Drug Segmentation by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Household
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global OTC Drug market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global OTC Drug market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global OTC Drug market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global OTC Drug market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global OTC Drug market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global OTC Drug market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global OTC Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Class A OTC Drug
1.2.3 Class B OTC Drug
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global OTC Drug Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global OTC Drug Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 OTC Drug Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 OTC Drug Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 OTC Drug Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 OTC Drug Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 OTC Drug Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 OTC Drug Market Trends
2.3.2 OTC Drug Market Drivers
2.3.3 OTC Drug Market Challenges
2.3.4 OTC Drug Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top OTC Drug Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top OTC Drug Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global OTC Drug Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global OTC Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by OTC Drug Revenue
3.4 Global OTC Drug Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global OTC Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OTC Drug Revenue in 2020
3.5 OTC Drug Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players OTC Drug Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into OTC Drug Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 OTC Drug Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global OTC Drug Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global OTC Drug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 OTC Drug Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global OTC Drug Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global OTC Drug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America OTC Drug Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe OTC Drug Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Drug Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Drug Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Bayer HealthCare
11.1.1 Bayer HealthCare Company Details
11.1.2 Bayer HealthCare Business Overview
11.1.3 Bayer HealthCare OTC Drug Introduction
11.1.4 Bayer HealthCare Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development
11.2 GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)
11.2.1 GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Company Details
11.2.2 GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Business Overview
11.2.3 GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) OTC Drug Introduction
11.2.4 GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Recent Development
11.3 Johnson&Johnson
11.3.1 Johnson&Johnson Company Details
11.3.2 Johnson&Johnson Business Overview
11.3.3 Johnson&Johnson OTC Drug Introduction
11.3.4 Johnson&Johnson Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Johnson&Johnson Recent Development
11.4 Pfizer
11.4.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.4.2 Pfizer Business Overview
11.4.3 Pfizer OTC Drug Introduction
11.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development
11.5 Sanofi
11.5.1 Sanofi Company Details
11.5.2 Sanofi Business Overview
11.5.3 Sanofi OTC Drug Introduction
11.5.4 Sanofi Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.6 AstraZeneca
11.6.1 AstraZeneca Company Details
11.6.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview
11.6.3 AstraZeneca OTC Drug Introduction
11.6.4 AstraZeneca Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development
11.7 BioGaia
11.7.1 BioGaia Company Details
11.7.2 BioGaia Business Overview
11.7.3 BioGaia OTC Drug Introduction
11.7.4 BioGaia Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 BioGaia Recent Development
11.8 Bristol Myers Squibb
11.8.1 Bristol Myers Squibb Company Details
11.8.2 Bristol Myers Squibb Business Overview
11.8.3 Bristol Myers Squibb OTC Drug Introduction
11.8.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Recent Development
11.9 Bukwang Pharmaceutica
11.9.1 Bukwang Pharmaceutica Company Details
11.9.2 Bukwang Pharmaceutica Business Overview
11.9.3 Bukwang Pharmaceutica OTC Drug Introduction
11.9.4 Bukwang Pharmaceutica Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Bukwang Pharmaceutica Recent Development
11.10 Chr. Hansen
11.10.1 Chr. Hansen Company Details
11.10.2 Chr. Hansen Business Overview
11.10.3 Chr. Hansen OTC Drug Introduction
11.10.4 Chr. Hansen Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development
11.11 Cipla
11.11.1 Cipla Company Details
11.11.2 Cipla Business Overview
11.11.3 Cipla OTC Drug Introduction
11.11.4 Cipla Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Cipla Recent Development
11.12 CoLucid
11.12.1 CoLucid Company Details
11.12.2 CoLucid Business Overview
11.12.3 CoLucid OTC Drug Introduction
11.12.4 CoLucid Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 CoLucid Recent Development
11.13 Daiichi Sankyo
11.13.1 Daiichi Sankyo Company Details
11.13.2 Daiichi Sankyo Business Overview
11.13.3 Daiichi Sankyo OTC Drug Introduction
11.13.4 Daiichi Sankyo Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Daiichi Sankyo Recent Development
11.14 Friggs
11.14.1 Friggs Company Details
11.14.2 Friggs Business Overview
11.14.3 Friggs OTC Drug Introduction
11.14.4 Friggs Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Friggs Recent Development
11.15 DSM
11.15.1 DSM Company Details
11.15.2 DSM Business Overview
11.15.3 DSM OTC Drug Introduction
11.15.4 DSM Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 DSM Recent Development
11.16 Eisai
11.16.1 Eisai Company Details
11.16.2 Eisai Business Overview
11.16.3 Eisai OTC Drug Introduction
11.16.4 Eisai Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Eisai Recent Development
11.17 Eli Lilly
11.17.1 Eli Lilly Company Details
11.17.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview
11.17.3 Eli Lilly OTC Drug Introduction
11.17.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development
11.18 Herbalife
11.18.1 Herbalife Company Details
11.18.2 Herbalife Business Overview
11.18.3 Herbalife OTC Drug Introduction
11.18.4 Herbalife Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Herbalife Recent Development
11.18 Euradite
.1 Euradite Company Details
.2 Euradite Business Overview
.3 Euradite OTC Drug Introduction
.4 Euradite Revenue in OTC Drug Business (2016-2021)
.5 Euradite Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
