Global Neurofeedback Systems MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021-2026

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System

Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System

Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System

Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

By Application

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Ambulatory Surgical center

By Company

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

Wearable Sensing

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System

Figure Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.2.2 Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System

Figure Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.2.3 Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Figure Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.2.4 Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System

Figure Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.2.5 Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System

Figure Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.2.6 Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)

Figure Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.2.7 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Figure Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Hospitals

Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.3.2 Physician Offices

Figure Physician Offices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Physician Offices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Physician Offices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Physician Offices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical center

Figure Ambulatory Surgical center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Ambulatory Surgical center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Ambulatory Surgical center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Ambulatory Surgical center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Global Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Asia-Pacific Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure North America Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Europe Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure South America Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Neurofeedback Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Units)

Figure Middle East & Africa Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Neurofeedback Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

..…continued.

