Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a ‘brain pacemaker’), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain (brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS in select brain regions has provided therapeutic benefits for otherwise-treatment-resistant disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD). Despite the long history of DBS, its underlying principles and mechanisms are still not clear. DBS directly changes brain activity in a controlled manner, its effects are reversible (unlike those of lesioning techniques), and it is one of only a few neurosurgical methods that allow blinded studies.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Single-channel DBS

Dual Channel DBS

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5332206-global-deep-brain-stimulation-devices-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

By Application

Parkinson’s disease

Essential Tremor

Dystonia

Others

By Company

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

St Jude Medical

Beijing Pins

SceneRay

ALSO READ:https://komalgharde18.wixsite.com/mysite/post/portable-solar-charger-market-growth2021-review-future-growth-global-survey

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@diksha123/1se3ryjzZ

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Common Cell Culture

Figure Common Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Common Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Common Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

ALSO READ:https://www.pressnews.biz/@nita01/global-aircraft-switches-market-outlook-opportunities-size-share-trend-analysis-growth-cagr-of-312-from-2026-e63mkkxek3d4



Figure Common Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Stem Cell Culture

Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

ALSO READ:https://www.wattpad.com/1031654430-healthcare-industry-news-brain-aneurysm-treatment



Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Scientific Research

Figure Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105