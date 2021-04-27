Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF SE
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Gulbrandsen
Nippon Light Metal Co.
Base Metal Group
Chemtex Specialty Limited
Weifang JS trading co., Ltd
Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
SOMATCO
Umiya Group of Companies
NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA
Anmol Chloro Chem
Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.
AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES
PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.
Major applications as follows:
Dyestuff and Pigments
Hydrocarbon Resins
Pharmaceuticals
Fragrances
Major Type as follows:
Powder
Granules
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 BASF SE
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BASF SE
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF SE
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals
…continued
