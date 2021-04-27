Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gulbrandsen

Nippon Light Metal Co.

Base Metal Group

Chemtex Specialty Limited

Weifang JS trading co., Ltd

Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

SOMATCO

Umiya Group of Companies

NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA

Anmol Chloro Chem

Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.

AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES

PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

Major applications as follows:

Dyestuff and Pigments

Hydrocarbon Resins

Pharmaceuticals

Fragrances

Major Type as follows:

Powder

Granules

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 BASF SE

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF SE

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF SE

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals

…continued

