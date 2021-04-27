Global Organic Rice Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Doguet’s Rice

Randallorganic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

RiceSelect

Texas Best Organics

CAPITAL RICE

YINCHUAN

URMATT

Vien Phu

SUNRISE foodstuff JSC

KHAOKHO TALAYPU

BEIDAHUANG

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

HUICHUN FILED RICE

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

Major applications as follows:

Direct edible

Deep processing

Major Type as follows:

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Organic Rice Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Organic Rice Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Organic Rice Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Organic Rice Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Doguet’s Rice

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Doguet’s Rice

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Doguet’s Rice

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Randallorganic

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Randallorganic

3.2.2 Product & Services

…continued

