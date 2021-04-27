Global Organic Rice Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Doguet’s Rice
Randallorganic
Sanjeevani Organics
Kahang Organic Rice
RiceSelect
Texas Best Organics
CAPITAL RICE
YINCHUAN
URMATT
Vien Phu
SUNRISE foodstuff JSC
KHAOKHO TALAYPU
BEIDAHUANG
Yanbiangaoli
Jinjian
HUICHUN FILED RICE
Dingxiang
Heilongjiang Taifeng
Heilongjiang Julong
Major applications as follows:
Direct edible
Deep processing
Major Type as follows:
Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)
Indica(long-shaped rice)
Polished round-grained rice
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Organic Rice Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Organic Rice Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Organic Rice Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Organic Rice Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Doguet’s Rice
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Doguet’s Rice
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Doguet’s Rice
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Randallorganic
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Randallorganic
3.2.2 Product & Services
…continued
