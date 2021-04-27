Auto Dimming Mirror Market Analysis, Dynamics By 2026: Industry Size, Share, Regional Analysis and Segmentation

Auto dimming mirror is one of the most important vehicle safety accessories which senses low ambient lights generated from headlights of any trailing vehicle and controls or eliminates glare. They are composed of advanced sensors which convert light into current and this current is responded by electrochromic material by change in color of the mirror. The more intense the glare, the more the mirror will darken. This conserves driver’s vision and makes driving safer. This vision-based safety system was initially offered in luxury vehicles but due to increased importance for driver and passenger safety, the automotive OEMs plan to introduce this feature in entry level vehicles as well. This has influenced the Auto Dimming Mirror Market.

The factors that drive the Auto Dimming Mirror Market include increase in demand for passenger safety , demand for broader visibility by vehicle buyers, stringent government regulations toward automotive safety norms, increase in demand for advanced, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles, and increase in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. In addition, the factors that restrain the market are the high installing cost and growing demand for display-based camera systems. However, growing focus on inclusion of auto dimming mirror market make way for different growth opportunities for the market expansion. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the auto dimming mirrors market during the forecast period.

According to the World health organization (WHO), 1.25 million people die due to road accidents and millions get injured. Vehicle safety plays a critical role in adverting crash or reduce impact. Vehicles equipped with auto diming mirror systems are least expected to be involved in accidents or cause major injury to the occupants as they provide safer and broader visibility to the driver. Furthermore, there is an increase in trend to include safety standard as basic feature which creates lucrative opportunities for the auto dimming mirror market expansion. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Kids Transportation Safety Act (KTSA) mandates the use of auto-dimming mirrors in vehicles to prevent incidences of road accidents at night. Easy, convenient, and low installation cost are some of the factors that drive the auto-dimming mirrors market.

The major companies profiled for the Auto Dimming Mirror Market share include Gentex Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Magna International Inc., Ficosa Internacional, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Murakami, and others.

The Auto Dimming Mirror Market is segmented into application, vehicle type, functionality, and region. By application, it is segmented into inside rear-view mirror and outside rear-view mirror. On the basis of vehicle type, it is classified into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. By functionality, the auto dimming mirror market is bifurcated into connected auto dimming mirror and non-connected auto dimming mirror. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the auto dimming mirrors market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold Auto Dimming Mirror industry. The Auto Dimming Mirror Market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026, to benchmark the financial competency. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Inside Rear-View Mirror

Outside Rear-View Mirror

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Fuel Type

BEV

ICE

Hybrid

By Functionality

Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror

Non-Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror

