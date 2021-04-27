Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Workforce management is an institutional process that maximizes performance levels and competency for an organization. The process includes all the activities needed to maintain a productive workforce, such as field service management, human resource management, performance and training management, data collection, recruiting, budgeting, forecasting, scheduling and analytics.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Software

Hardware

Service

By Application

Payroll

Staffing and Scheduling

Time and Attendance

Patient Classification

Analytics

By Company

Kronos

Infor

Oracle

GE Healthcare (Api Healthcare)

McKesson

Allocate Software

SAP

Cornerstone Ondemand

Workday

Timeware

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Software

Figure Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Hardware

Figure Hardware Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hardware Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hardware Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hardware Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Service

Figure Service Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Service Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Service Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Service Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Payroll

Figure Payroll Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Payroll Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Payroll Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Payroll Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Staffing and Scheduling

Figure Staffing and Scheduling Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Staffing and Scheduling Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Staffing and Scheduling Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Staffing and Scheduling Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Time and Attendance

Figure Time and Attendance Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Time and Attendance Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Time and Attendance Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Time and Attendance Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Patient Classification

Figure Patient Classification Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Patient Classification Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Patient Classification Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Patient Classification Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Analytics..…continued.

