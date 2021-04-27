Categories
Global Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Workforce management is an institutional process that maximizes performance levels and competency for an organization. The process includes all the activities needed to maintain a productive workforce, such as field service management, human resource management, performance and training management, data collection, recruiting, budgeting, forecasting, scheduling and analytics.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
Software
Hardware
Service

By Application
Payroll
Staffing and Scheduling
Time and Attendance
Patient Classification
Analytics

By Company
Kronos
Infor
Oracle
GE Healthcare (Api Healthcare)
McKesson
Allocate Software
SAP
Cornerstone Ondemand
Workday
Timeware

The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

