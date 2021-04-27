Food Grade Chemical Market Projected to be Resilient During 2030

Food Grade Chemical: Market Outlook

Food grade chemicals are chemicals that are safe to be added to food for consumption. These chemicals are added to improve the taste, texture, shelf-life of food, and beverage products. Food grade chemicals are usually are perceived as harmful agents in the food, but it enhances the nutritional content and increases the value of final food and beverage products.

North America and Europe are the hotspots in the global market for the food-grade chemical market owing to the reason that it is the prime hub for processed and packaged food and beverage products. The U.S. has been the centre for the origin of packaged food and beverage, thus can also be considered as the capital of food-grade chemicals due to high consumption in the region.

China and India are expected to witness increasing demand for food-grade chemicals due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat products in the region. As the region develops and purchasing power parity of the regional consumer base increases, the market for the food-grade chemical is expected to witness high growth as a cascading effect from the increasing demand for packaged food products.

Increasing Consumer Demand Bolstering Food Grade Chemicals Market

The increasing population is leading to increasing food demand, and hence food manufacturers are experiencing its cascading effect. To keep up in the stiff competition in the market the manufacturers have to enhance their food capacity for which they are using food grade chemicals to enhance the features of the final product.

Growing demand from the consumer side is expecting both quantities as well as quality. For maintaining the desired quality of products manufacturers are dependent on natural commodities such as fruits, vegetables, etc. due to uncertainty in production quantity that may occur due to changing climatic conditions manufacturers are using food grade chemicals that replicates the functionality of natural commodities.

Consumers are now very much aware of the ingredients used in the food products that are consumed by them. With a large number of alternatives in the market, consumers are selecting wisely among the options with the help of label claims and accreditation from authorized institutions

Food Grade Chemical: Market Segmentation

Based on Application, Food Grade Chemicals Market can be segmented as:

Anticaking Agent

Antifoaming agent

Food Emulsifier

Firming Agents

Flavor Enhancers

Flour Treatment Agents

Gelling Agent

Food Glazing Agents

Humectants

Preservatives

Seasoning

Sweeteners

Others

Based on End Products, Food Grade Chemicals Market can be segmented as:

Beverage

Food Processing

Food Preservatives

Others

Based on Type, Food Grade Chemicals Market can be segmented as:

Nitrites and Nitrates

Sulphites and Sulphur Dioxide

Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate

Aspartame

Food Grade Chemical: Key Players

Some of the key players in the food-grade chemical market are Givaudan, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Danisco, Avantor Performance Materials LLC, Ecolab Food & Beverage, Airedale Chemical Limited, Kailash Chemicals, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Univar, Solvay, PPG, Evonik Industries, Agropur Ingredients, International Media and Cultures, and Huber Engineered Materials.

