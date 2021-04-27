Global α-bisabolol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Atina

BASF Care Creations

Beijing Brilliance Bio

Biocosmethic

DKSH North America, Inc.

EMD Chemicals Inc. / Rona

Extracts & Ingredients Ltd.

HallStar Company

Kobo Products, Inc.

Sasol Performance Chemicals

Spec-Chem Industry Inc.

Symrise

TRI-K Industries, Inc.

Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

Major applications as follows:

Oral Hygiene Products

Skin Care Products

Cosmetics

Major Type as follows:

Purity:>75.0%

Purity:75.0%

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global α-bisabolol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global α-bisabolol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Atina

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Atina

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Atina

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 BASF Care Creations

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF Care Creations

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of BASF Care Creations

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Beijing Brilliance Bio

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Beijing Brilliance Bio

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Beijing Brilliance Bio..…continued.

