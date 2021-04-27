Global α-bisabolol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Atina
BASF Care Creations
Beijing Brilliance Bio
Biocosmethic
DKSH North America, Inc.
EMD Chemicals Inc. / Rona
Extracts & Ingredients Ltd.
HallStar Company
Kobo Products, Inc.
Sasol Performance Chemicals
Spec-Chem Industry Inc.
Symrise
TRI-K Industries, Inc.
Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC
Vantage Specialty Ingredients
Major applications as follows:
Oral Hygiene Products
Skin Care Products
Cosmetics
Major Type as follows:
Purity:>75.0%
Purity:75.0%
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global α-bisabolol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global α-bisabolol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Atina
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Atina
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Atina
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 BASF Care Creations
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BASF Care Creations
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of BASF Care Creations
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Beijing Brilliance Bio
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Beijing Brilliance Bio
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Beijing Brilliance Bio..…continued.
