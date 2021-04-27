Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Straumann
SDS
3M
Dentsply
Danaher
Zimmer Biomet
Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd
Cortex
Kyocera Medical
Osstem
Z-Systems AG
Glidewell
Laboratoire Dentaire Pointe-Claire
Autumn Dental Arts
Alpha-Bio Tec
Dental Arts Laboratories
Major applications as follows:
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
Major Type as follows:
Cobalt Oxide
Cobalt Alloy
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Fig Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Straumann
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Straumann
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Straumann..…continued.
