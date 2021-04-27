Global Yeast Expression Vector Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

New England Biolabs (U.S.)

Merck Millipore (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Clontech Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

DNA2.0 (U.S.)

GenScript USA Inc. (U.S.)

Major applications as follows:

Therapeutic

Research

Industrial

Major Type as follows:

K. Lactis Expression Vectors

Pichia Pastoris Expression Vectors

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Expression Vectors

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Yeast Expression Vector Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Yeast Expression Vector Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Promega Corporation (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Promega Corporation (U.S.)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Promega Corporation (U.S.)..…continued.

