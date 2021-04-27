Global ELISA Analyzers market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary
ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is a plate-based assay technique designed for detecting and quantifying substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies and hormones. The ELISA has been used as a diagnostic tool in medicine and plant pathology, as well as a quality-control check in various industries. Elisa Analyzers is also called Elisa Microplate Reader or plate reader, which are used to detect biological, chemical or physical events of samples in microtiter plates. ELISA Analyzers are widely used in research, drug discovery, bioassay validation, quality control and manufacturing processes in the hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry and academic organizations.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers
Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers
By Application
Clinical field
Nonclinical field
By Company
Thermo Fisher
PerkinElmer
Tecan
BioTek
EUROIMMUN
DiaSorin
BIO-RAD
Molecular Devices
Dynex Technologies
BMG Labtech
KHB
Promega
Trinity Biotech plc.
Biochrom
Berthold
Awareness
Adaltis
Erba Mannheim
Dialab
STRATEC Biomedical AG
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers
Figure Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Optical Filter ELISA Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers
Figure Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Clinical field
Figure Clinical field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Clinical field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Clinical field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Clinical field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
