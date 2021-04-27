Global E-Prescribing market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary
E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Stand-alone systems
Integrated systems
By Application
Hospitals
Office-based physicians
By Company
Cerner Corporation
Surescripts
Henry Schein
Allscripts
Athenahealth
IMedX
DrFirst
Emdeon
EClinicalWorks
Practice Fusion
Bizmatics
HealthFusion.
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Stand-alone systems
Figure Stand-alone systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Stand-alone systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Stand-alone systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Stand-alone systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Integrated systems
Figure Integrated systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Integrated systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Integrated systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Integrated systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Hospitals
Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Office-based physicians
Figure Office-based physicians Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Office-based physicians Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Office-based physicians Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Office-based physicians Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
