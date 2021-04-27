Global E-Prescribing market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5334153-global-e-prescribing-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ: https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/komal/contents/115326?code=52274f54-7931-4f08-a948-7317b2a3f284&share_content=true

By Type

Stand-alone systems

Integrated systems

By Application

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

By Company

Cerner Corporation

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Allscripts

Athenahealth

IMedX

DrFirst

Emdeon

EClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

Bizmatics

HealthFusion.

ALSO READ: https://mrfrblog.blogspot.com/2021/04/protein-therapeutics-market-rapidly.html

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Stand-alone systems

Figure Stand-alone systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Stand-alone systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Stand-alone systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Stand-alone systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/client/web?login=true#?an=true&n=b830f933-ffad-d64e-b357-cf1ed60be80b&

1.1.2.2 Integrated systems

Figure Integrated systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Integrated systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Integrated systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Integrated systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Hospitals

Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://sapanas.tumblr.com/post/644179931390230528/ent-devices-market-analysis-drug-development

1.1.3.2 Office-based physicians

Figure Office-based physicians Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Office-based physicians Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Office-based physicians Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Office-based physicians Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105