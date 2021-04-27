Global  Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2015-2025

Summary
The global Outbound Medical Tourism Services market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
Bumrungrad International Hospital
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Christus Muguerza Hospital
Major applications as follows:
Cosmetic Surgery Treatment
Dental Treatment
Cardiovascular Treatment
Orthopedic Treatment
Cancer Treatment
Major Type as follows:
Medical Care
Tourism
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Bumrungrad Inter
….. continued
