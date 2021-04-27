Global \nUnmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
GNSS Systems
Total Stations & Theodolites
Levels
3D Laser Scanners
Lasers
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
By End-User / Application
Construction
Oil & Gas
Mining
Agriculture
Disaster Management
By Company
Trimble
Hexagon
Topcon
Meggitt
Hi-Target
CHC-Navigation
Suzhou FOIF
Stonex
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
….. continued
