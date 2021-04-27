Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2015-2025

Summary
Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy).
Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.
The global Radiopharmaceutical market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Bayer
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
GE Healthcare
Mallinckrodt
Eli Lilly
Bracco Imaging
SIEMENS
Navidea
Nordion
IBA Group
Jubilant Pharma
Major applications as follows:
Oncology
Cardiology
Others
Major Type as follows:
SPECT Radioisotopes
PET Radioisotopes
Other Diagnostic Radioisotopes
Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Bayer
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Bayer
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bayer
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Triad Isotopes
….. continued
