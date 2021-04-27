Rubber Testing Equipment Market expected to reach USD 1,482.70 million by 2027

Rubber is considered as highly suitable material for the healthcare industry with its high beneficial properties. Various rubber products to be used in healthcare industry are rubber caps/tabs, rubber tubes for infusion and transfusion set, birth control products, surgical gloves, rubber medical masks, rubber catheters, rubber bulb syringe, rubber bladders and others. These various rubber products need to be tested so that they can work according to the required property, any compromise in the quality of rubber for medical products can lead to danger of human life. The growing requirement of rubber products by the healthcare industry is thus acting as major factor for boosting the growth of the rubber testing equipment market.

Rubber testing equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,482.70 million by 2027. Increasing use of rubber testing equipment in medical industry is boosting the growth of the rubber testing equipment market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Alpha Technologies (A Subsidiary of Roper Technologies, Inc.), International Equipments, Asian Test Equipments, Elastocon AB, Gotech Testing Machines Inc., GÖTTFERT Werkstoff-Prüfmaschinen GmbH, Dak System Inc., Gibitre Instruments, MonTech Rubber Testing Solutions, Ektron Tek Co., Ltd., H.W. Wallace & Co Limited, Haida International Equipment Co., Ltd., U-CAN DYNATEX INC., Qualitest International Inc., J.T.M Technology Co., Ltd., Ueshima Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Testing Machines, Inc., TA Instruments., PRESCOTT INSTRUMENTS LTD, AML Instruments Limited among others.

Segmentation : Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market

Rubber testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of type of testing, technology, rubber type, frequency range and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type of testing, the rubber testing equipment market is segmented into viscosity testing, density testing, hardness testing, flex testing, thickness tester, mechanical stability tester, impact tester, aging oven testing and others. In 2020, viscosity testing segment dominates type of testing segment and expected to grow at the best rate since viscosity testing is the first and foremost test which indicates category and quality of the rubber.

On the basis of technology, the rubber testing equipment market is segmented into mooney viscometer, moving die rheometer, automated density tester, automated hardness tester, process analyzer and others. In 2020, mooney viscometer segment dominates the technology segment as it is mechanically operated and has wide adoption rate, however, moving die rheometer segment is gaining market at higher pace due to its smooth bearing operations and rapidly reducing costs.

On the basis of rubber type, the rubber testing equipment market is segmented into styrene butadiene rubber, EPDM rubber, butyl rubber, natural rubber, silicone rubber, neoprene rubber, nitrile rubber and others. In 2020, rubber type segment is dominated by styrene butadiene rubber segment since the rubber has high tensile strength and can be used for tyre manufacturing.

On the basis of frequency range, the rubber testing equipment market is segmented into less than 1 Hz, 1 to 4 Hz and more than 4 Hz. In 2020, more than 4 Hz segment holds the largest market share in frequency range segment due to its better crack resistance properties.

On the basis of application, the rubber testing equipment market is segmented into tyres & automotive parts, industrial rubber products, rubber seals & o rings, shoe soles, conveyor belts, belts, rubber mats & carpets, sports & fitness and others. In 2020, application segment is dominated by tyres & automotive parts segment considering the rising number of vehicles across the globe.

Country Level Analysis

The Rubber Testing Equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Rubber Testing Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Rubber Testing Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Rubber Testing Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Rubber Testing Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Rubber Testing Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

