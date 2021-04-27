Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

Summary

Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body. The system detects pairs of gamma rays emitted indirectly by a positron-emitting radionuclide (tracer), which is introduced into the body on a biologically active molecule. Three-dimensional images of tracer concentration within the body are then constructed by computer analysis. In modern PET-CT scanners, three-dimensional imaging is often accomplished with the aid of a CT X-ray scan performed on the patient during the same session, in the same machine.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4945011-global-positron-emission-tomography-pet-scanners-market-data

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Also Read: https://nexidy.com/market-research-future/5242-ride-sharing-market-share-size-trends-business-strategy-growth-forecast-till-2027

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba

Hitachi

Neusoft

Topgrade HealthCare

United Imaging

Major applications as follows:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Major Type as follows:

PET-CT

PET-MR

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Also Read: https://0tjpr3.prnews.io/263541-Vegan-Spreads-Dips-Market-Projected-to-Reach-USD-36-Billion-by-2027.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

Also Read: https://chemicalsandmaterials142790400.wordpress.com/2021/03/10/aromatic-market-growth-analysis-size-share-trend-future-demand-and-leading-players-updates-by-forecast-2025/

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@sapanas/-C1J3J36jW

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105