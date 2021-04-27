Categories
All News

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
E.coli
Salmonella
Campylobacter

Listeria
By Application
Meat & poultry
Dairy
Processed food
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Grains
By Company
3M
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Romer Labs
QIAGEN
Silliker
SGS S.A
Neogen

Applied Biosystems
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:

Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 E.coli
Figure E.coli  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure E.coli  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure E.coli  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure E.coli  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Salmonella

Figure Salmonella  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Salmonella  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Salmonella  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Salmonella  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Campylobacter
Figure Campylobacter  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Campylobacter  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Campylobacter  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Campylobacter  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Listeria
Figure Listeria  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Listeria  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

….. continued

