Global Capecitabine Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

Capecitabine is an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumor, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows growth of tumor tissue.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
500 mg
150 mg

By Application
Breast Cancer
Colorectal cancer
Stomach Cancer

By Company
Teva
Roche
Mylan
Hikma
Hengrui Medicine

Cipla
Reliance Group
Hetero

The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

