Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is growing with High CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2027

Robotic vacuum cleaner is technologically advanced automatic vacuuming cleaning device. Based on artificial intelligence robotic vacuum cleaner is pre-programmed and sensor based product which cleans floors, windows, pools and gardens efficiently without any human efforts.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 18,269.34 million by 2027 from USD 4,679.66 million in 2019. Increasing use of connected devices is driving the growth of the market.

Growing demand for intelligent home appliances and rising dependency of human on electronic devices will generate more revenue for robotic vacuum cleaner providers. Advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are boosting the growth rate for this market. For instance, according to iRobot Corporation market for robotic vacuum cleaner shares 24% in year 2018 of total vacuum cleaner industry as compared to 13% in year 2012.

With the wide ranging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair plc., Maytronics, iRobot Corporation, Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier lnc., ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, and SHARP CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Robotic vacuum cleaner market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately.

Segmentation : Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented on the basis of type, operation mode, charging type, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner and others. Floor vacuum cleaner is dominating type segment in the region as due to consumer goods revolution women are inclined towards adopting the vacuum cleaner for the ease of cleaning floor. This factor allows the market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

On the basis of operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control. Self-drive mode is dominating the operation mode segment with highest rate, considering self-drive robotic vacuum cleaners can work in the absence of human with minimal cost increment. Self-drive vacuum cleaners are equipped with proximity sensors which allows it sense the walls and clean accordingly.

Based on charging type, the market is segmented into manual charging and automatic charging. Manual charging is dominating the segment as automatic charging is latest technology and yet to be adopted by customers. Automatic charging technology is present in latest models of robotic vacuum cleaners which are less in numbers as compared to manual charging robotic vacuum cleaners.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic stores, e-commerce, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets and others. Electronic stores are dominating the distribution channel segment mainly due to trust issues as customers prefer to buy electronic products offline in order to get the genuine product.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Residential is dominating the end user segment as worldwide residential infrastructures are more as compared to commercial, institutional and industrial infrastructure.

Country Level Analysis

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

