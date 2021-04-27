Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global Rare Earth Compounds market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
China Minmetals Corporation
Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
Great Western Minerals Group
Peak Resources
Greenland Minerals & Energy
Iluka Resources
Tantalus Rare Earths
Ucore Rare Metals
International Ferro Metals
Lynas Corporation
Molybdenum Corporation of America
Arafura Resources
Avalon Rare Metals
Molycorp Metals and Alloys
Northern Minerals
Orbite Aluminae
Aluminum Corporation of China
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Stans Energy
Quest Rare Minerals
Rare Element Resources
Rising Nonferrous Metals Share
Major applications as follows:
Catalysts
Ceramics
Phosphors
Metal Alloys
Magnets
Major Type as follows:
Cerium
Neodymium
Lanthanum
Dysprosium
Terbium
Yttrium
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 China Minmetals Corporation
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of China Minmetals Corporation
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Minmetals Corporation
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Great Western Minerals Group
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Great Western Minerals Group
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Great Western Minerals Group
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Peak Resources
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Peak Resources
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Peak Resources
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Greenland Minerals & Energy
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Greenland Minerals & Energy
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Greenland Minerals & Energy
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Iluka Resources
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Iluka Resources
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Iluka Resources
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Tantalus Rare Earths
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Tantalus Rare Earths
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tantalus Rare Earths
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Ucore Rare Metals
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Ucore Rare Metals
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ucore Rare Metals
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 International Ferro Metals
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of International Ferro Metals
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of International Ferro Metals
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Lynas Corporation
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Lynas Corporation
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lynas Corporation
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Molybdenum Corporation of America
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Molybdenum Corporation of America
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Molybdenum Corporation of America
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 Arafura Resources
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Arafura Resources
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arafura Resources
3.12.4 Recent Development
3.13 Avalon Rare Metals
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Avalon Rare Metals
3.13.2 Product & Services
3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Avalon Rare Metals
3.13.4 Recent Development
3.14 Molycorp Metals and Alloys
3.14.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Molycorp Metals and Alloys
3.14.2 Product & Services
3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Molycorp Metals and Alloys
3.14.4 Recent Development
3.15 Northern Minerals
3.15.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Northern Minerals
3.15.2 Product & Services
3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Northern Minerals
3.15.4 Recent Development
3.16 Orbite Aluminae
3.16.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Orbite Aluminae
3.16.2 Product & Services
3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Orbite Aluminae
3.16.4 Recent Development
3.17 Aluminum Corporation of China
3.17.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Aluminum Corporation of China
3.17.2 Product & Services
3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Aluminum Corporation of China
3.17.4 Recent Development
3.18 Shin-Etsu Chemical
3.18.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Shin-Etsu Chemical
3.18.2 Product & Services
3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shin-Etsu Chemical
3.18.4 Recent Development
3.19 Stans Energy
3.19.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Stans Energy
3.19.2 Product & Services
3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Stans Energy
3.19.4 Recent Development
3.20 Quest Rare Minerals
3.20.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Quest Rare Minerals
3.20.2 Product & Services
3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Quest Rare Minerals
3.20.4 Recent Development
3.21 Rare Element Resources
3.21.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Rare Element Resources
3.21.2 Product & Services
3.21.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rare Element Resources
3.22 Rising Nonferrous Metals Share
3.22.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Rising Nonferrous Metals Share
3.22.2 Product & Services
3.22.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rising Nonferrous Metals Share
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Catalysts
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Catalysts
4.1.2 Catalysts Market Size and Forecast
Fig Catalysts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Catalysts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Catalysts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Catalysts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Ceramics
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Ceramics
4.2.2 Ceramics Market Size and Forecast
Fig Ceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Ceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Ceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Ceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
…continued
