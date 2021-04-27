Global Water Pumps Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Centrifugal Water Pumps
Positive Displacement Water Pumps (Rotary Pump)
By Application
Agriculture
Chemical
Petroleum
Mining
Electronics
Others
By Company
ITT
Grundfos
Ebara
KSB
Flowserve
Xylem
Sulzer
WILO
Pentair
Dab Pumps
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Centrifugal Water Pumps
Figure Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Positive Displacement Water Pumps (Rotary Pump)
Figure Positive Displacement Water Pumps (Rotary Pump) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Positive Displacement Water Pumps (Rotary Pump) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Positive Displacement Water Pumps (Rotary Pump) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Positive Displacement Water Pumps (Rotary Pump) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Agriculture
Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Chemical
Figure Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Petroleum
Figure Petroleum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Petroleum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Petroleum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Petroleum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Mining
Figure Mining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Mining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Mining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Mining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Electronics
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.6 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
……Continuned
