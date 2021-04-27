Global Sphygmomanometers Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Sphygmomanometer, also called blood pressure meter, blood pressure monitor, or blood pressure gauge, is an instrument for measuring arterial blood pressure.

The global Sphygmomanometers market

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Omron

A&D Medical

Yuwell

Andon

Microlife

Health & Life

Rossmax

SunTech Medical

Welch Allyn

American Diagnostic

Beurer

Bosch + Sohn

Briggs Healthcare

Medisana

Citizen

Major applications as follows:

Hospital

Clinic

Family

Others

Major Type as follows:

Mercury Sphygmomanometers

Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

Digital Sphygmomanometers

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

