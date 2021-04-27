Global Injectable Drug Delivery market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary
Injectable drug delivery is defined as administration of a drug or drugs directly into patient’s blood circulationthrough a delivery device. It is considered as the most common and effective route of administration of most therapeutic agents to achieve the desired quick response. The injectable route of drug administration is expected to continue to be an important delivery system. This has been attributed to reasons that injectable drug delivery system allows administration of drugs with poor oral bioavailability, delivery of the drug at the site of action, targeted drug delivery system. Reduction in the number of injection is achieved by various technologies such as controlled release, targeted delivery and needle free delivery thus overcoming the problems associated with conventional injectable drug delivery. This has also helped in improving quality of therapy. Injectable drug delivery has also proved beneficial in many cases such as unconsciousness, emergency conditions and nausea, due to rapid onset of action. The basic requirement for injectable drug delivery is that it should be pyrogen free, sterile and isotonic.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Analgesics
Antibiotics
Immunosuppressive Agents
Antihypertensive Agents
By Application
Aesthetics
Autoimmune Diseases
Hormonal Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Pain Management
By Company
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Baxter International
Gerresheimer
Pfizer
Schott
Sandoz
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Eli Lilly and Company
Antares Pharma
Hospira
Novo Nordik
Sanofi
Terumo Corporation
Unilife Corporation
Zogenix
Scandinavian Health
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Analgesics
Figure Analgesics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Analgesics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Analgesics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Analgesics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Antibiotics
Figure Antibiotics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Antibiotics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Antibiotics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Antibiotics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Immunosuppressive Agents
Figure Immunosuppressive Agents Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Immunosuppressive Agents Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Immunosuppressive Agents Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Immunosuppressive Agents Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Antihypertensive Agents
Figure Antihypertensive Agents Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Antihypertensive Agents Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Antihypertensive Agents Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Antihypertensive Agents Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
