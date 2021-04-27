Global COVID-19 World Axial Flow Pumps Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Axial Flow Pumps , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Axial Flow Pumps market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cast Iron

Plastics

Steel and Stainless Steel Alloys

By End-User / Application

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Mining Industry

By Company

Goulds Pumps

Grundfos

Flowserve Corporation

Sulzer

Weir Group

Hitachi

Flygt (Xylem)

Pentair

Rheinhutte Pumpen

Brehnor

ETEC

Ruhrpumpen Group

Tsurumi Pump

Hidrostal

Morrison Pump

D & D Machine & Hydraulics

FPI Pumps

Hydra Tech

Ampco Pumps

LEO

CNP

Sanlian Pump Group

Hunan Changbeng

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type



Table Global Axial Flow Pumps Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Axial Flow Pumps Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Axial Flow Pumps Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)



Table Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile….continued

