Global Intravascular Ultrasound market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices is a catheter based system that allows physicians to acquire images of diseased vessels from inside the artery.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

IVUS Consoles

IVUS Catheters

IVUS Accessories

By Application

IVUS coronary diagnostic

IVUS coronary intervention

IVUS coronary research

IVUS non-coronary /peripheral applications

By Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Volcano Corporation

InfraReDx

Philips Healthcare

Terumo Corp

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Avinger Inc

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 IVUS Consoles

Figure IVUS Consoles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure IVUS Consoles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure IVUS Consoles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure IVUS Consoles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 IVUS Catheters

Figure IVUS Catheters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure IVUS Catheters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure IVUS Catheters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure IVUS Catheters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 IVUS Accessories

Figure IVUS Accessories Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure IVUS Accessories Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure IVUS Accessories Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure IVUS Accessories Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

