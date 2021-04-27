Global Knee Arthroplasty market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary
Knee arthroplasty, or knee replacement, is a surgical procedure in which parts of the knee joint are replaced with artificial parts (prostheses).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Uni-compartmental
Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining
Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting
Rotating Platform
By Application
Painful Knee Deformities
Severe Degenerative X-ray Changes
Advanced Symptoms of Arthritis
By Company
Zimmer
Stryker
Small Bone Innovations
B. Braun Medical
Small Bone Innovations, Inc
Arthrex
Exactech
Allegra Orthopaedics
Corin
Aesculap Implant Systems
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Uni-compartmental
Figure Uni-compartmental Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Uni-compartmental Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Uni-compartmental Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Uni-compartmental Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Rotating Platform
….. continued
