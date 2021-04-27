Temporomandibular Disorders Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

What are Temporomandibular Disorders?

Temporomandibular Disorders are disorders that develop from problems with the fit between the upper and lower teeth, the jaw joint, and the muscles in the face that control chewing and moving the jaw.

What are Temporomandibular Disorders causes?

Temporomandibular Disorders can be caused by an injury to the jaw, or muscles of the head and neck, such as from a heavy blow. Other causes include grinding or clenching the teeth, dislocation of the soft cushion or disc between the ball and socket, presence of osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, and stress, which can cause a person to tighten muscles in the face and jaw or to clench the teeth.

What are the symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders?

Temporomandibular Disorders patients can feel severe pain and discomfort that can be temporary or last for many years; pain or tenderness in the face, jaw joint area, neck and shoulders, and in or around the ear when one chews, speaks or opens mouth wide, limited ability to open the mouth very wide, jaws that get stuck in the open- or closed-mouth position, clicking, popping, or grating sounds in the jaw joint when opening or closing the mouth, pain may also be present, a tired feeling in the face, difficulty chewing or a sudden uncomfortable bite, as if the upper and lower teeth are not fitting together properly, swelling on the side of the face.

How is Temporomandibular Disorders treated?

Temporomandibular Disorders Treatments range from simple self-care practices and conservative treatments to injections and open surgery. Most experts agree that treatment should begin with conservative, nonsurgical therapies, with surgery left as the last resort.

