Global Large Bore Vascular Closure Devices market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Large Bore Vascular Closure Devicess, vascular closure devices are medical devices used to achieve hemostasis of the small hole in the artery after a cardiovascular procedure of endovascular surgery requirin catheterizationThe main goal of a Vascular Closure Device is to provide rapid hemostasis of the artery as well as reduce access site complications.VCD’s also help reduce time to ambulation and time to hospital discharge. In addition, VCD’s are more comfortable for the patient compared to manual compression

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Passive closure devices

Active closure devices

By Application

Femoral arterial

Transradial arterial

By Company

Abbott Laboratories

St. Jude Medical

Vascular Solutions

Essential Medical

InSeal Medical

Medeon Biodesign

Morrris Innovative

Transluminal Technologies

Vasorum

Cardinal Health

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Passive closure devices

Figure Passive closure devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Passive closure devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Passive closure devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Passive closure devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Active closure devices

Figure Active closure devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Active closure devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Active closure devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Active closure devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Femoral arterial

Figure Femoral arterial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Femoral arterial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Femoral arterial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Femoral arterial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Transradial arterial

Figure Transradial arterial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Transradial arterial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Transradial arterial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Transradial arterial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

