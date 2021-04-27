Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Lenntech, Absolute Systems Inc, BWT

“

The report titled Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Cooled Ozone Generator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Cooled Ozone Generator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lenntech, Absolute Systems Inc, BWT, OZONIA (Suez), Wedeco (Xylem), VEK Environmental, Ozone, BiOzone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Primozone, Metawater, Ozono Elettronica Internazionale, MKS, Oxyzone, DEL, ESCO lnternational, Qingdao Guolin Industry, Newland EnTech, Koner, Taixing Gaoxin, Jiuzhoulong, Tonglin Technology, Hengdong, Sankang Envi-tech, Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI）, Netech

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Frequency Ozone Generator

Medium Frequency Ozone Generator

High Frequency Ozone Generator



Market Segmentation by Application: Potable Water Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Gas Disinfection

Other



The Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Cooled Ozone Generator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Cooled Ozone Generator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Cooled Ozone Generator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Overview

1.1 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Product Overview

1.2 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Frequency Ozone Generator

1.2.2 Medium Frequency Ozone Generator

1.2.3 High Frequency Ozone Generator

1.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Cooled Ozone Generator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Cooled Ozone Generator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Cooled Ozone Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Water Cooled Ozone Generator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Cooled Ozone Generator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator by Application

4.1 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Potable Water Treatment

4.1.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment

4.1.3 Municipal Wastewater Treatment

4.1.4 Gas Disinfection

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Water Cooled Ozone Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator by Country

5.1 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator by Country

6.1 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator by Country

8.1 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Cooled Ozone Generator Business

10.1 Lenntech

10.1.1 Lenntech Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lenntech Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lenntech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lenntech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.1.5 Lenntech Recent Development

10.2 Absolute Systems Inc

10.2.1 Absolute Systems Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Absolute Systems Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Absolute Systems Inc Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lenntech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.2.5 Absolute Systems Inc Recent Development

10.3 BWT

10.3.1 BWT Corporation Information

10.3.2 BWT Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BWT Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BWT Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.3.5 BWT Recent Development

10.4 OZONIA (Suez)

10.4.1 OZONIA (Suez) Corporation Information

10.4.2 OZONIA (Suez) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 OZONIA (Suez) Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 OZONIA (Suez) Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.4.5 OZONIA (Suez) Recent Development

10.5 Wedeco (Xylem)

10.5.1 Wedeco (Xylem) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wedeco (Xylem) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Wedeco (Xylem) Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Wedeco (Xylem) Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.5.5 Wedeco (Xylem) Recent Development

10.6 VEK Environmental

10.6.1 VEK Environmental Corporation Information

10.6.2 VEK Environmental Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 VEK Environmental Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 VEK Environmental Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.6.5 VEK Environmental Recent Development

10.7 Ozone

10.7.1 Ozone Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ozone Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ozone Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ozone Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.7.5 Ozone Recent Development

10.8 BiOzone Corporation

10.8.1 BiOzone Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 BiOzone Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BiOzone Corporation Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BiOzone Corporation Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.8.5 BiOzone Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric

10.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.10 Toshiba

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toshiba Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.11 Primozone

10.11.1 Primozone Corporation Information

10.11.2 Primozone Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Primozone Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Primozone Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.11.5 Primozone Recent Development

10.12 Metawater

10.12.1 Metawater Corporation Information

10.12.2 Metawater Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Metawater Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Metawater Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.12.5 Metawater Recent Development

10.13 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale

10.13.1 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.13.5 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale Recent Development

10.14 MKS

10.14.1 MKS Corporation Information

10.14.2 MKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MKS Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 MKS Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.14.5 MKS Recent Development

10.15 Oxyzone

10.15.1 Oxyzone Corporation Information

10.15.2 Oxyzone Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Oxyzone Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Oxyzone Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.15.5 Oxyzone Recent Development

10.16 DEL

10.16.1 DEL Corporation Information

10.16.2 DEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 DEL Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 DEL Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.16.5 DEL Recent Development

10.17 ESCO lnternational

10.17.1 ESCO lnternational Corporation Information

10.17.2 ESCO lnternational Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ESCO lnternational Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ESCO lnternational Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.17.5 ESCO lnternational Recent Development

10.18 Qingdao Guolin Industry

10.18.1 Qingdao Guolin Industry Corporation Information

10.18.2 Qingdao Guolin Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Qingdao Guolin Industry Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Qingdao Guolin Industry Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.18.5 Qingdao Guolin Industry Recent Development

10.19 Newland EnTech

10.19.1 Newland EnTech Corporation Information

10.19.2 Newland EnTech Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Newland EnTech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Newland EnTech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.19.5 Newland EnTech Recent Development

10.20 Koner

10.20.1 Koner Corporation Information

10.20.2 Koner Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Koner Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Koner Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.20.5 Koner Recent Development

10.21 Taixing Gaoxin

10.21.1 Taixing Gaoxin Corporation Information

10.21.2 Taixing Gaoxin Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Taixing Gaoxin Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Taixing Gaoxin Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.21.5 Taixing Gaoxin Recent Development

10.22 Jiuzhoulong

10.22.1 Jiuzhoulong Corporation Information

10.22.2 Jiuzhoulong Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Jiuzhoulong Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Jiuzhoulong Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.22.5 Jiuzhoulong Recent Development

10.23 Tonglin Technology

10.23.1 Tonglin Technology Corporation Information

10.23.2 Tonglin Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Tonglin Technology Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Tonglin Technology Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.23.5 Tonglin Technology Recent Development

10.24 Hengdong

10.24.1 Hengdong Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hengdong Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Hengdong Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Hengdong Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.24.5 Hengdong Recent Development

10.25 Sankang Envi-tech

10.25.1 Sankang Envi-tech Corporation Information

10.25.2 Sankang Envi-tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Sankang Envi-tech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Sankang Envi-tech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.25.5 Sankang Envi-tech Recent Development

10.26 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI）

10.26.1 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI） Corporation Information

10.26.2 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI） Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI） Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI） Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.26.5 Ozono Elettronica Internazionale（OEI） Recent Development

10.27 Netech

10.27.1 Netech Corporation Information

10.27.2 Netech Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Netech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Netech Water Cooled Ozone Generator Products Offered

10.27.5 Netech Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Distributors

12.3 Water Cooled Ozone Generator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”