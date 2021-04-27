Knee Arthroplasty Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, J & J

“

The report titled Global Knee Arthroplasty Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Knee Arthroplasty market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Knee Arthroplasty market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Knee Arthroplasty market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Knee Arthroplasty market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Knee Arthroplasty report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Knee Arthroplasty report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Knee Arthroplasty market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Knee Arthroplasty market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Knee Arthroplasty market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Knee Arthroplasty market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Knee Arthroplasty market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, J & J, Smith and Nephew, B. Braun, Exactech, Medacta, MicroPort Scientific, CONMED, Kinamed

Market Segmentation by Product: Total Knee

Partial Knee

Revision Knee



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic



The Knee Arthroplasty Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Knee Arthroplasty market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Knee Arthroplasty market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Knee Arthroplasty market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Knee Arthroplasty industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Knee Arthroplasty market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Knee Arthroplasty market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Knee Arthroplasty market?

Table of Contents:

1 Knee Arthroplasty Market Overview

1.1 Knee Arthroplasty Product Overview

1.2 Knee Arthroplasty Market Segment 3

1.2.1 Total Knee

1.2.2 Partial Knee

1.2.3 Revision Knee

1.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Size 3

1.3.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Size Overview 3 (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size Review 3 (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Volume 3 (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Value 3 (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Average Selling Price (ASP) 3 (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size 3 (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Volume 3 (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Value 3 (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Average Selling Price (ASP) 3 (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment 3

1.4.1 North America Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 3 (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 3 (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 3 (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 3 (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 3 (2016-2021)

2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Knee Arthroplasty Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Knee Arthroplasty Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Knee Arthroplasty Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Knee Arthroplasty Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Knee Arthroplasty Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Knee Arthroplasty Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Knee Arthroplasty Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Knee Arthroplasty as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Knee Arthroplasty Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Knee Arthroplasty Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Knee Arthroplasty Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Knee Arthroplasty 2

4.1 Knee Arthroplasty Market Segment 2

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Size 2

4.2.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Size Overview 2 (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size Review 2 (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Volume, 2 (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Value, 2 (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Average Selling Price (ASP) 2 (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size 2 (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Volume, 2 (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown in Value, 2 (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Knee Arthroplasty Average Selling Price (ASP) 2 (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment 2

4.3.1 North America Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 2 (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 2 (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 2 (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 2 (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Sales Breakdown 2 (2016-2021)

5 North America Knee Arthroplasty by Country

5.1 North America Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Knee Arthroplasty by Country

6.1 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty by Country

8.1 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Arthroplasty Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Knee Arthroplasty Business

10.1 Zimmer Biomet

10.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

10.1.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Zimmer Biomet Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Zimmer Biomet Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

10.2 Stryker

10.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stryker Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Stryker Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.2.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.3 J & J

10.3.1 J & J Corporation Information

10.3.2 J & J Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 J & J Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 J & J Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.3.5 J & J Recent Development

10.4 Smith and Nephew

10.4.1 Smith and Nephew Corporation Information

10.4.2 Smith and Nephew Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Smith and Nephew Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Smith and Nephew Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.4.5 Smith and Nephew Recent Development

10.5 B. Braun

10.5.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.5.2 B. Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 B. Braun Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 B. Braun Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.5.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.6 Exactech

10.6.1 Exactech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Exactech Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Exactech Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Exactech Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.6.5 Exactech Recent Development

10.7 Medacta

10.7.1 Medacta Corporation Information

10.7.2 Medacta Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Medacta Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Medacta Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.7.5 Medacta Recent Development

10.8 MicroPort Scientific

10.8.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Information

10.8.2 MicroPort Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 MicroPort Scientific Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 MicroPort Scientific Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.8.5 MicroPort Scientific Recent Development

10.9 CONMED

10.9.1 CONMED Corporation Information

10.9.2 CONMED Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CONMED Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CONMED Knee Arthroplasty Products Offered

10.9.5 CONMED Recent Development

10.10 Kinamed

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Knee Arthroplasty Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kinamed Knee Arthroplasty Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kinamed Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Knee Arthroplasty Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Knee Arthroplasty Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Knee Arthroplasty Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Knee Arthroplasty Distributors

12.3 Knee Arthroplasty Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

