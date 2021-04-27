Global Loratadine market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose.Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms.Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine capsules

Loratadine syrup

By Application

Adult Drug

Pediatric Drug

By Company

Merck Group

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India Limited

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke, S.A.

Argon Drugs

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Loratadine Tablet

Figure Loratadine Tablet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Loratadine Tablet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Loratadine Tablet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Loratadine Tablet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Loratadine capsules

Figure Loratadine capsules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Loratadine capsules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Loratadine capsules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Loratadine capsules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Loratadine syrup

Figure Loratadine syrup Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Loratadine syrup Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Loratadine syrup Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Loratadine syrup Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Adult Drug

Figure Adult Drug Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Adult Drug Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Adult Drug Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Adult Drug Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Pediatric Drug

Figure Pediatric Drug Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pediatric Drug Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pediatric Drug Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pediatric Drug Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

