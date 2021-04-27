Global Liquid Biopsy Products market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Liquid biopsies are a sequencing-based technology used to screen blood for tiny fragments of genetic material released by cancer tissue, known as circulating tumor (ct) DNA. This report mainly covers the Liquid Biopsy Products product type by technology(circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and extracellular vesicles (or exosomes)), by sample type(blood, urine and other bio fluids (Tissue fluids and Saliva) based), while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Liquid Biopsy Products industry chain.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Blood Sample based

Urine Sample based

Other Bio Fluids based

By Application

Early screening

Diagnosis typing

Adjoint detection

Disease detection

By Company

RainDanceTechnologies

Biocartis

Qiagen

Guardant Health

MDxHealth

Pathway Genomics

NeoGenomics Laboraories

Sysmex Inostics

Cynvenio

Silicon Biosystems

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Biocept

Angle plc

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Blood Sample based

Figure Blood Sample based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Blood Sample based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.2 Urine Sample based

Figure Urine Sample based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Urine Sample based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.3 Other Bio Fluids based

Figure Other Bio Fluids based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Other Bio Fluids based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Early screening

Figure Early screening Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Early screening Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.2 Diagnosis typing

Figure Diagnosis typing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Diagnosis typing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.3 Adjoint detection

Figure Adjoint detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Adjoint detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.4 Disease detection

Figure Disease detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Disease detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

continued

