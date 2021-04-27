Global Liquid Biopsy Products market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary
Liquid biopsies are a sequencing-based technology used to screen blood for tiny fragments of genetic material released by cancer tissue, known as circulating tumor (ct) DNA. This report mainly covers the Liquid Biopsy Products product type by technology(circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and extracellular vesicles (or exosomes)), by sample type(blood, urine and other bio fluids (Tissue fluids and Saliva) based), while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Liquid Biopsy Products industry chain.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Blood Sample based
Urine Sample based
Other Bio Fluids based
By Application
Early screening
Diagnosis typing
Adjoint detection
Disease detection
By Company
RainDanceTechnologies
Biocartis
Qiagen
Guardant Health
MDxHealth
Pathway Genomics
NeoGenomics Laboraories
Sysmex Inostics
Cynvenio
Silicon Biosystems
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Biocept
Angle plc
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Blood Sample based
Figure Blood Sample based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Blood Sample based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.2.2 Urine Sample based
Figure Urine Sample based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Urine Sample based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.2.3 Other Bio Fluids based
Figure Other Bio Fluids based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Other Bio Fluids based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Early screening
Figure Early screening Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Early screening Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.2 Diagnosis typing
Figure Diagnosis typing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Diagnosis typing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.3 Adjoint detection
Figure Adjoint detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Adjoint detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.4 Disease detection
Figure Disease detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Disease detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
….. continued
