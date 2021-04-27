Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Cocoa

Chocolate

By Application

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

By Company

Cargill

Barry Callebaut

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLECONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Cocoa

Figure Cocoa Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Cocoa Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Cocoa Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Cocoa Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.1.2.2 Chocolate

Figure Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Confectionery

Figure Confectionery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Confectionery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Confectionery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Confectionery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.1.3.2 Food & Beverage

Figure Food & Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Food & Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Food & Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Food & Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.1.3.3 Cosmetics

Figure Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Asia-Pacific Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure North America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Europe Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure South America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

Figure Middle East & Africa Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Sales by Type

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.3.2 North America Price by Type

Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.4.2 Europe Price by Type

Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020

3.5 South America

3.5.1 South America Sales by Type

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.5.2 South America Price by Type

Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.6 Middle East & Africa

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Sales by Application

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.3.2 North America Price by Application

Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.4.2 Europe Price by Application

Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020

4.5 South America

4.5.1 South America Sales by Application

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.5.2 South America Price by Application

Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.6 Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

5.2 Import

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Kilo MT)

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Cargill

6.1.1 Company Information

6.1.2 Products Overview

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cargill

6.2 Barry Callebaut (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.3 Nestle SA (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.4 Mars (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.5 Hershey (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.6 Blommer Chocolate Company (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.7 FUJI OIL (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.8 Puratos (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.9 Cémoi (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.10 Irca (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.11 Foley’s Candies LP (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.12 Olam (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.13 Kerry Group (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.14 Guittard (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.15 Ferrero (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.16 Ghirardelli (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.17 Alpezzi Chocolate (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.18 Valrhona (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.19 Republica Del Cacao (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.20 TCHO (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

7 Industry Upstream

7.1 Industry Chain

Figure Industry Chain Overview

7.2 Raw Materials

Figure Cocoa & Chocolate SWOT List

8 Market Environment

8.1 SWOT

8.2 Porter’s Five Forces

Figure Cocoa & Chocolate Porter’s Five Forces

8.3 Coronavirus Impact on the Industry

8.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Production

8.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Demand

8.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Purchase & Use

8.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Price

8.3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Others

9 ConclusionList of Tables

