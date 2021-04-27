Global Water Based Coating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF Intermediates
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
RPM International
Sherwin-Williams
Axalta
Nippon Paint
ICA Group
Coatings & Adhesives Corporation
ACTEGA Terra GmbH
Dow Coating Materials
Gellner Industrial
Aqua Based Technologies
Target Coatings
Valspar
Cameleon Coatings
Major applications as follows:
Building
Equipment Processing
Others
Major Type as follows:
Water Soluble Paint
Water Dilution Coating
Water Dispersion Coatings
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Water Based Coating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Water Based Coating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Water Based Coating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Water Based Coating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 BASF Intermediates
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BASF Intermediates
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF Intermediates
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 AkzoNobel
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of AkzoNobel
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of AkzoNobel..…continued.
