Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 | ArgosAI Teknoloji A.Ş., QinetiQ Group plc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The MEA airport runway FOD detection systems market is expected to grow from US$ 8.37 million in 2019 to US$ 10.15 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Foreign Object Debris (FOD) like human artefacts, technological artefacts, and other objects at the runways can end up into damaging airlines, passengers, and airports and can cost up to millions of losses. Therefore, FOD detection system are developed which prevents any accidents and damage to airlines and its passengers. The airports in the MEA countries, especially Gulf countries, are observing increase in air traffic in terms of both passenger aircraft as well as cargo aircraft. The governments in Middle Eastern countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, are emphasizing and investing significantly toward the development of respective airport infrastructure. Growing air traffic is increasing, which is developing the growth of various technologies associated with airports. Also, the emphasis on enhancing on-ground flight safety is soaring among the airport authorities and airport managements. This factor is supporting the growth of the MEA airport runway FOD detection systems market. Among the African countries, South Africa aviation sector is technologically most advanced and has the highest passenger count, cargo volumes, aircraft fleet, and number of airports. The country’s government is also striving hard to match the capabilities of various other developing countries. This factor is boosting the aviation sector in the country, especially in terms of aircraft fleet and airport infrastructure. The South African government’s focus toward airport infrastructure along with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is showcasing the growth of airport infrastructure in the country through expansion of existing airports. The expansion works include increasing number of runways and terminals. Increase in number of runways would positively impact the growth of airport runway FOD detection systems market, as the technology is one of the crucial technologies in an airport. Factor like rise in military budget and use of advanced technology is expected to escalate the MEA airport runway FOD detection systems market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

MEA Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Segmentation

MEA Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By Components

Hardware

Services

MEA Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By End Use

Military Airport

Civil Airport

MEA Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

MEA Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market – Company Profiles

ArgosAI Teknoloji A.Ş.

QinetiQ Group plc

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

XSight Systems Ltd.

The research on the Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market.

