Global Vitamin K2 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called ‘menaquinones,’ which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the “side chain”. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency.

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Kappa Bioscience

NattoPharma

Gnosis

DSM

Viridis BioPharma

Frutarom

DuPont Nutrition & Health

GeneFerm Biotechnology

Shanghai Reson Biotech

Guangdong Goodscend

Seebio Biotech

Kyowa Hakko

Major applications as follows:

Powder

Oil

Major Type as follows:

MK-7

MK-4

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Vitamin K2 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Vitamin K2 Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Vitamin K2 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Vitamin K2 Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Kappa Bioscience

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kappa Bioscience

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kappa Bioscience..…continued.

