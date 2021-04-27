Global Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The total 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OH-VitD) level (the sum of 25-OH-vitamin D2 and 25-OH-vitamin D3) is the appropriate indicator of vitamin D body stores. Although there is no universal consensus about a treatment cut point, studies suggest 25 to 35 ng/mL as the minimal concentration of 25-OH-VitD needed to avoid the adverse effects of deficiency.2,3,4 By contrast, population reference ranges do not correspond with healthy ranges. In northern latitude locations in particular, one-third of the population may have vitamin D levels less than 25 ng/mL at the end of winter.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Abbott
DiaSorin
Roche
Siemens
ThermoFisher
Mindray
Beckman Coulter
Biomeriux
Biorad Laboratories
SNIBE
IDS PLC
DIAsource ImmunoAssays
Maccura
Tosoh Bioscience
Beijing Wantai
YHLO
Major applications as follows:
Children
Adults
Major Type as follows:
25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Tests
1, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Tests
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Vitamin D Testing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Vitamin D Testing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Abbott
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Abbott
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Abbott
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 DiaSorin
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of DiaSorin
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of DiaSorin..…continued.
