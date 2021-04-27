Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Fufeng Group

Meihua Biological

Ningxia EPPEN

Henan Lotus

Shandong Qilu

Shandong Xinle

Fujian Wuyi MSG

Ajinomoto Group

Great American Spice

McCormick

Shenghua

Linghua

Chinalotus

COFCO

Hongmei

Feima

Sichuan Guosha

Major applications as follows:

Food Manufacturing

Catering

Family

Others

Major Type as follows:

Powder Monosodium Glutamate

Granule Monosodium Glutamate

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Fufeng Group

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fufeng Group

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fufeng Group

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Meihua Biological

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Meihua Biological

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Meihua Biological

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Ningxia EPPEN

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ningxia EPPEN

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ningxia EPPEN

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Henan Lotus

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Henan Lotus

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henan Lotus

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Shandong Qilu

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Qilu

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Qilu

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Shandong Xinle

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Xinle

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Xinle

…continued

