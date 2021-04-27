Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

A neurothrombectomy device is defined by the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) as a device intended to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Retriever
Integrated System
By Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Company
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic
Penumbra
Phenox
Acandis GmbH
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Common Cell Culture
Figure Common Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Common Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Common Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Common Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Stem Cell Culture
Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Stem Cell Culture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Scientific Research
Figure Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
