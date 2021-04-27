Athlete’s Foot Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Athletes Foot Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Athletes Foot Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Athlete’s foot, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Athlete’s foot market trends in the United States.

The Athlete’s foot market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Athlete’s foot market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Athlete’s foot market Size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Athlete’s foot treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Drug chapter segment of the Athlete’s foot report encloses the detailed analysis of Athlete’s foot marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Athlete’s foot clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Luliconazole: Bausch Health

Luliconazole is a novel imidazole antifungal. Luliconazole is uniquely characterized by its R-enantiomer side chain in addition to one chiral center. The addition of an imidazole moiety into the ketene dithioacetate structure of the compound augments its ability to target filamentous fungi, such as dermatophytes, without compromising its broad-spectrum antifungal activity. Luliconazole has been shown to have antifungal activity against dermatophytes and Candida in vitro, and has been clinically assessed for the treatment of tinea pedis, cruris, and corporis.

SB208: Novan

SB208, a nitric oxide-releasing topical drug candidate, is in development for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, such as tinea pedis and onychomycosis. The active ingredient in the silicone-based gel of SB208 is NVN1000, a polysiloxane macromolecule that stores nitric oxide on the polymer backbone and has demonstrated broad-spectrum anti-fungal activity in vitro. Nitric oxide plays a vital role in the natural immune system response against microbial pathogens and is a critical regulator of inflammation.

Athlete’s foot Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, Athlete’s foot market in the United States is expected to change with a CAGR of 4.20% in the study period 2017–2030.

The Athlete’s foot market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Athlete’s foot market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Athlete’s foot market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

