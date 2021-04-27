Global COVID-19 World Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Boom Lifts
Scissor Lifts
Vertical Mast Lifts
Personnel Portable Lifts
By End-User / Application
Construction
Tel Ecommunication
Transportation and Logistics
Government
Othes
By Company
AFI Uplift Limited
Ahern Rentals, Inc.
Aichi Corporation
AJ Networks Co., Ltd.
Aktio Corporation
All Aerials, LLC
Ashtead Group
AWP Rental Company
Blueline Rental LLC
Boels Rental
Cramo PLC
Fortrent
H&E Equipment Services
Haulotte Group
Herc Holdings, Inc. (Herc Rentals, Inc.)
Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates
Home Depot Product Authority LLC
Kiloutou
Lizzy Lift, Inc.
Loxam Group
Ltech
MacAllister Rentals
Manlift Group
Mtandt Rentals Limited
Nesco Rentals (Nesco, LLC)
Pekkaniska Oy
Ramirent
Ohers
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)….continued
