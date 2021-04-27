Global COVID-19 World Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Personnel Portable Lifts

By End-User / Application

Construction

Tel Ecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Othes

By Company

AFI Uplift Limited

Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Aichi Corporation

AJ Networks Co., Ltd.

Aktio Corporation

All Aerials, LLC

Ashtead Group

AWP Rental Company

Blueline Rental LLC

Boels Rental

Cramo PLC

Fortrent

H&E Equipment Services

Haulotte Group

Herc Holdings, Inc. (Herc Rentals, Inc.)

Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Kiloutou

Lizzy Lift, Inc.

Loxam Group

Ltech

MacAllister Rentals

Manlift Group

Mtandt Rentals Limited

Nesco Rentals (Nesco, LLC)

Pekkaniska Oy

Ramirent

Ohers

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025



1.2 by Type

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors



2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)….continued

