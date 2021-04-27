Global Global Broadcast Communications Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026vv

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Transmitting Antennas

GPS Equipment

Transceivers

Satellite Communications Equipment

Others

By Application

Military

Civilian

By Company

Harris Corporation

Motorola Solutions

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

L-3 Communications Corporation

ITT Corporation

Datapath Inc

AT&T Corporation

Datron World Communications

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Transmitting Antennas

Figure Transmitting Antennas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Transmitting Antennas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Transmitting Antennas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Transmitting Antennas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 GPS Equipment

Figure GPS Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure GPS Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure GPS Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure GPS Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Transceivers

Figure Transceivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Transceivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Transceivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Transceivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Satellite Communications Equipment

Figure Satellite Communications Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Satellite Communications Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Satellite Communications Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Satellite Communications Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.5 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Military

Figure Military Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Military Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Military Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Military Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Civilian

Figure Civilian Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Civilian Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Civilian Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Civilian Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

….continued

