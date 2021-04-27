Global Piling Machine Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand from the Construction Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Piling Machine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global piling machine market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, methods, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.7 Billion

USD 4.7 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

8% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.8 Billion

Piling machines are used to form a structured base beneath any building and are an important part of the construction process. They are heavily used to construct buildings in countries, such as the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Australia, among others, which is likely to propel the demand for the same in the forecast period of 2021-2026. Further, stringent noise emission regulations in Europe and North America have also increased the demand for piling machines with lower vibration and noise levels. Additionally, the United States is witnessing a growing demand for wind farms due to government tax incentives and individual renewable energy goals set by most U.S. states, leading to a greater demand for piling machines to install wind turbines. Thus, the extensive applications of piling machines across end use industries is expected to continue to push the market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The high-rise buildings, overpasses, and other architectural marvels, need a sturdy base to be constructed. It provides the requisite support for any structure. Piling is a method of burying large quantities of wood, steel, or concrete in the earth, and this is done with the help of an equipment called a piling machine.

Based on product, the market can be divided into:

Impact Hammer

Vibratory Drivers

Piling Rigs

Others

By method, the market is segmented into:

Impact Driven

Auger Boring

Rotary Bored

Continuous Flight Auger

Drilled Percussive

Air-lift RCD

Others

The EMR report also covers the regional markets like:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Infrastructural development within the private sector has led to an enhanced demand for piling machines. Mining activities have also seen a surge due to the increased metal and resource use and heavy industrialisation across developing countries such as China and India, along with the Middle Eastern countries. Mining ores like gold, silver, iron, among others, are used in the production of jewellery, electronics, and steel, while minerals like crushed stone, sand, and gravel are extensively used in the construction of roads and buildings. The growing demand from the end use sectors of these extracted ores and minerals is expected to drive and further boost the demand for piling machines. In addition, the growth of the mining sector in countries like Peru and Chile, which possess inexhaustible supplies of minerals such as gold and copper, is expected to further propel the growth of the piling machine market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Casagrande Group, Soilmec S.p.A., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, and Junttan Oy, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

